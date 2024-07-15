Updated 2024 World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Favored

The Phillies have the highest winning percentage in Major League Baseball but it’s the Dodgers that remain the favorites to win the 2024 World Series.

MLB First Half Recap

The first half of the 2024 MLB season has been filled with notable storylines and performances. Here are some key highlights and surprises:

Rookies Making Waves: Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been exceptional, living up to his high expectations as the No. 1 overall pick. With a 2.12 ERA and an All-Star Game start, he’s a frontrunner for NL Rookie of the Year. Similarly, San Diego’s Jackson Merrill is making history as the Padres’ first rookie All-Star​. Emerging Shortstops: This season has seen a surge of young talent at the shortstop position. Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., and Elly De La Cruz are all posting impressive WAR numbers and are among the league leaders in various categories. Henderson already has 27 homers, and Witt leads the majors in hits​ (FOX Sports)​. Impact of Rule Changes: The pitch clock introduced last season is now an accepted part of the game, contributing to shorter game times. However, there is ongoing concern about pitcher arm injuries, with notable players like Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider undergoing season-ending surgeries​. Standings and Surprises: In the standings, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the NL East with a strong .646 winning percentage, while the Cleveland Guardians top the AL Central at .611. On the flip side, teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets have struggled to meet expectations, with the Cubs possibly looking to sell key players before the trade deadline​. Pitching Performances: Beyond rookies, established pitchers continue to dominate, though injuries have been a significant issue. The first half has seen a mix of excellent performances and unfortunate setbacks, impacting team dynamics and playoff races.

2024 World Series Odds

As previously mentioned, the Dodgers are the current favorites to win the World Series at +360. The Phillies have the next-best odds at +420, while the Yankees are +550 despite their rough finish to the first half.

Continuing with the odds, the Orioles are +700, followed by the Braves at +900. The Guardians and Twins are +1800 to win the World Series, respectively, followed by the Mariners and Astros at +2000, respectively. The Brewers are +2500.

From there, the odds drop off precipitously. The Padres and Red Sox are both +4000 to win the World Series, followed by the Cardinals and Mets at +5000, respectively. The Diamondbacks and Royals are both +7000, respectively, while the Rangers at +8000.