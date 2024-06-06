Close Menu
    Twins vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Twins vs. Yankees

    The Twins vs. Yankees series wraps up from Yankee Stadium on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. With Pablo Lopez opposing Marcus Stroman in tonight’s pitching matchup, where is the best betting value?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Minnesota Twins (+128) at 918 New York Yankees (-152); o/u 8.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Twins vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Lewis homers for third consecutive game

    Royce Lewis homered for the third consecutive game on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Twins past the Yankees. Lewis went deep on opening day and then crushed another homer in his return from the injured list on Tuesday. He followed that up with a 373-foot (100.3 mph EV) solo shot off of Dennis Santana in the seventh inning that pulled the Twins to within six runs at 9-3. He finished the night 1-for-4 and is now hitting .571/.667/1.857 with three homers and three RBI through his first three games on the season. He just needs to stay healthy.

    Judge stays red-hot for Yanks

    Aaron Judge tripled, walked and drove in five runs on Wednesday night, propelling the Yankees to a 9-5 victory over the Twins. Judge got the scoring started in the ballgame with a run-scoring ground out off of Chris Paddack in the opening inning. He then smacked a bases-clearing three-run triple off of Diego Castillo in the fifth then scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo. He also walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to force in another run that extended the Bombers’ lead to 9-2. The 32-year-old superstar is now hitting a healthy .293/.423/.667 with 21 homers, 54 RBI and four stolen bases on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Minnesota’s last 11 games against NY Yankees

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games at home

    Twins vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees have won 18 out of their last 22 games overall and seven straight. They’re also 20-7 in their last 27 home games, are 19-5 in their last 24 games versus an American League opponent and are a perfect 11-0 in their last 11 games against an American League Central foe. On the other side, the Twins are just 7-24 in their last 31 games versus the Yankees, dropping six straight versus the Bronx Bombers in the process. They’re also just 4-23 in their last 27 games played at Yankee Stadium.

    Twins vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -152

