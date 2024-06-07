Twins vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Joe Ryan will oppose Mitch Keller in Friday’s pitching matchup at PNC Park. With the Twins listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-125) at 970 Minnesota Twins (+115); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

Twins vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

The Twins dropped to 33-29 after losing to the Yankees 8-5 last night. Carlos Correa had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 at the plate. Minnesota looks to snap a 3-game losing skid on Friday.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS SPIN

Pittsburgh dropped the series finale against the Dodgers San last night. The Pirates now sit at 29-33 for the year. Oneil Cruz went 2-5 in the loss with a home run. Pittsburgh looks to get back in the win column.

Twins vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Pirates are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Ryan and Keller have both had good season and I expect that to continue on Friday night. Neither one of these offense’s are great, both ranking in the bottom half of the league in batting average. I don’t expect to see many runners on bases or runs in the first half of this game.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5