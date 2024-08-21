Twins vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego Sweep?

Will San Diego sweep Minnesota when the Twins vs. Padres series concludes at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening? Simeon Woods-Richardson will oppose Matt Waldron in tonight’s itching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins (+110) at San Diego Padres (-130); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Twins vs. Padres: Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Twins re-sign Blewett to minor league contract

Twins re-signed RHP Scott Blewett to a minor league contract. Blewett is back in the fold with the Twins on a new minor league pact after electing free agency last weekend. The 28-year-old righty made one relief appearance earlier this month for Minnesota after posting a solid 3.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 52/17 K/BB in 51 2/3 innings (36 appearances) for Triple-A St. Paul.

Kim placed on 10-day injured list

Padres placed SS Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 19, with right shoulder inflammation. Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Kim isn’t likely to require much longer than a minimum stay on the injured list after an MRI earlier this week that didn’t reveal any structural damage. It’ll be Tyler Wade filling in at shortstop temporarily as the Padres seem unlikely to move Xander Bogaerts back to shortstop for just a few days.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games when playing on the road against San Diego.

The total has gone OVER in 19 of San Diego’s last 26 games at home.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 16 of Minnesota’s last 21 games against an opponent in the National League.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota.

Twins vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 22-5 in their last 27 games overall, are 20-8 in their last 28 home contests and are 6-1 in their last seven interleague matchups. On the other side, the Twins are 2-5 in their last seven road matchups versus the Padres, are 4-10 in their last 14 interleague contests and have dropped four out of their last five meetings with an opponent from the National League West Division rival.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: San Diego Padres -130