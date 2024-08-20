Twins vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego stay hot?

Will San Diego stay hot when the Twins vs. Padres series continues on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET? Bailey Ober will oppose Martin Perez in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins (-110) at San Diego Padres (-110); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Twins vs. Padres: Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matthews takes loss on Monday

Zebby Matthews took his loss after allowing five runs — two earned — in five innings Monday against the Padres. Zebby’s own error, plus the first two walks he’s given up as a major leaguer, led to the three unearned runs. The good news is that he wasn’t hit very hard while surrendering six total bases on four hits. Still, this wasn’t a particularly encouraging showing from the 24-year-old. If he fails to bounce back Sunday against the Cardinals, he’ll be droppable in mixed leagues.

Merrill stays hot rookie season

Jackson Merrill delivered a three-run double Monday as the Padres bested the Twins 6-3. Merrill’s double to the gap in left center gave him 69 RBI in 121 games for the season. He leads all rookies in that category, with 10 more than Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela and 13 more than Baltimore’s Colton Cowser. His .805 OPS is also the high mark among qualified rookies. though Boston’s Wilyer Abreu is at .836 in 334 plate appearances.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Minnesota’s last 22 games against an opponent in the National League.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 18 of San Diego’s last 25 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 9 games against an opponent in the National League West Division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American League.

Twins vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres are 21-5 in their last 26 games overall, which includes a 12-3 mark over their last 15 contests. They’ve also won six straight at home and 19 out of their last 27 at Petco Park overall. Finally, the Friars are 5-1 in their last six interleague matchups and are 10-3 in their last 13 meetings with an American League Central Division.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -110