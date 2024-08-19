Twins vs. Padres Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

Will Minnesota pull off the upset in Monday night’s Twins vs. Padres matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet for this interleague game at 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins (+142) at San Diego Padres (-155); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Twins vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing San Diego in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Santana hits game-tying home run in eventual loss

Carlos Santana hit a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth Sunday against the Rangers. Santana’s homer gave Kirby Yates his first blown save all year. Alas, the Twins went on to lose in 10 anyway, with Santana having the ball knocked out of his glove on the game-ending play after an errant throw to first from Jose Miranda made things too interesting.

Should Padres consider moving Arraez down in order?

Luis Arráez finished 0-for-5 in the loss to the Rockies on Sunday. Scoring runs hasn’t been a big problem for the Padres, but they still might benefit from trying Jackson Merrill in the leadoff spot and moving Arráez down. Arráez is a very good on-base guy, but he’s an even better plating-a-runner-from-second base guy and he rarely gets the chance to do that from the leadoff spot. He’s also not really an asset as a baserunner, which has played a role in him totaling a modest 41 runs scored in 81 games as the Padres’ leadoff man.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 20-5 SU in their last 25 games this season.

Twins are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Minnesota’s last 14 games played on a Monday when on the road.

Twins are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against San Diego.

Twins vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Minnesota. The Twins are 5-2 in their last seven games overall and are 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Monday. On the other side, the Padres are just 5-15 in their last 20 matchups against the Twins and are 3-7 in their last 10 meetings with Minnesota at Petco Park.

Twins vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: Minnesota Twins +142