Twins vs. Mets Prediction: Is over best bet in opener?

With Simeon Woods-Richardson and Jose Quintana squaring off in the pitching matchup, is the over the best bet in Monday night’s Twins vs. Mets contest at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-104) at 970 New York Mets (-112); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Twins vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Castro collects three hits in win vs. Tigers

Willi Castro went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in a 5-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday. Castro had three singles and didn’t swipe a base, but scoring twice isn’t so bad. The 27-year-old continues to lead off against right-handed pitching but had struggled in July coming into today, hitting just .189 in 19 games with no stolen bases. Perhaps this could be a turning point.

Alonso doubles, hits two-run shot

Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and two-run homer on Sunday against the Braves. The Mets’ offense had been silenced over their last two games before Alonso smacked his 18th long ball to mercifully break what would’ve been their second consecutive shutout. He’s begun to heat up with five extra-base hits in his last six games after what was a miserable six week stretch through June and July.

Twins vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against Minnesota.

Mets are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 12 games played on a Monday when on the road.

Twins are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against NY Mets.

Twins vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Twins’ last eight games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 league meetings and is 10-2 in their last 12 road matchups when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 12-4 in the Mets’ last 16 home games, is 9-3 in their last 12 matchups against an opponent from the American League and is 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Monday.

Twins vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5