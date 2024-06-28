Twins vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins head to Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Twins vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bailey Ober (MIN) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Minnesota Twins are 45-36 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 36-45 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 46-37 straight up this year. Seattle is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 38-45 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

919 Minnesota Twins (+110) at 920 Seattle Mariners (-130); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Twins vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 13-6 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, Buxton went 3 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. The former #2 overall pick is hitting .261 with 7 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .760 in 225 plate appearances this year. Buxton’s been on fire over the past two weeks. In the past 15 days, he’s slashing .333/.370/.619 with 4 doubles, a triple, 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and 2 steals. Due to his recent hot streak, Buxton could be worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh was a big reason his team beat the Rays 5-2 on Wednesday. In that game, the switch-hitting slugger went 1 for 2 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and 2 walks. Raleigh is having a solid year as he’s slashing .204/.289/.400 with 8 doubles, 14 homers, 49 RBIs, 30 runs scored, and 3 stolen bases on the campaign. Despite being a switch hitter, Cal Raleigh is much better against righties (.730 OPS) than against lefties (.565 OPS) this season. That means he could be in play for DFS against Minnesota right-handed starter Bailey Ober on Friday.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 37-28 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Minnesota is 36-28 straight up in American League games this season.

Seattle is 0-1 straight up with the rest advantage this season.

Seattle is 29-32 straight up in non-division games this season.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

The Twins have been playing very well for the past 2 to 3 weeks. Since June 9th, Minnesota is 12-5 straight up with series wins over the Rockies, Athletics (twice), and Diamondbacks during that span. The key has been hitting. The Twins are ranked in the top 10 in all of baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, doubles, triples, homers, RBIs, total bases, and at-bats per home run. Even more important, Minnesota’s hitters have hit pretty well against Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.

Active Twins hitters are batting .246 with a .683 OPS against Gilbert in their careers. Those numbers are well above Gilbert’s season-long batting average against this season (.196) and his OPS against this year (.575). It’s also worth noting that the last time Minnesota faced Logan Gilbert (May 9 of this year) the Twins lit him up for 9 hits and 8 earned runs in only 4 innings of work. I think Minnesota stays hot, so I’m taking the Twins on the money line on the road in Seattle on Friday night.

Twins vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +110