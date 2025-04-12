Giants vs. Yankees Prediction: Can the Giants win 3 straight?

The San Francisco Giants remain in New York to face the Yankees at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on FS1. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jordan Hicks (SF) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The San Francisco Giants are 10-3 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 9-4 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 7-6 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 6-7 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 San Francisco Giants (+115) at 926 New York Yankees (-135); o/u 7.5

3:05 PM ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: FS1

Giants vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-1 win over the Yankees on Friday. The left-handed hitter from Nagoya, Japan went 1 for 2 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Lee is batting .340 with 1 homer, 7 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of 1.000. Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .314 against right-handed pitching this season, making him a good DFS candidate against Yankees righty Will Warren on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe scored the team’s only run in their 9-1 loss to the Giants on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the New York, NY native went 1 for 1 with a single, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. Volpe is hitting .250 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .908 this season. The young right-handed hitter has a .978 OPS at home this season, making him an interesting DFS option at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

San Francisco is 7-2 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 2-3 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Giants starter Jordan Hicks was terrific in the early part of the season last year. In five April starts spanning 29 innings last season, the flamethrowing right-hander went 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA a .184 batting average against, and a 21-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Hicks has been good to begin the 2025 campaign as well. Through a pair of 2025 starts, he’s 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA, a .171 batting average against, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 11-3. I think Jordan Hicks pitches well and the Giants win their second straight game over the Yankees on Saturday. The pick is San Francisco +115 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +115