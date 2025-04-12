Cubs vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. stay unbeaten at home?

The Chicago Cubs remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Ben Brown (CHC) vs. Roki Sasaki (LAD)

The Chicago Cubs are 9-7 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 9-7 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 11-4 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 8-7 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Chicago Cubs (+150) at 912 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180); o/u 8.5

9:10 PM ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cubs vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 3-0 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. The left-handed hitter from Tampa, FL went 1 for 4 with a double while hitting second in the batting order. Tucker is hitting .317 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of 1.109 this year. The former Astro is hitting .379 in road games this season. That fact makes Kyle Tucker worth a look in most DFS formats.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman provided all of his team’s offense in their 3-0 win over the Cubs on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, Edman went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. The switch hitter from Pontiac, MI, is batting .259 with 6 homers, 14 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .893 this year. Tommy Edman has a .988 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the former Cardinal an interesting DFS option against Cubs righty starter Ben Brown on Saturday.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 44-45 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

Chicago is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 65-30 straight up as the home team since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 72-46 straight up after a win since the beginning of last season.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers in this game. Chicago’s starting pitcher, Ben Brown, has an ERA of 7.71 and a WHIP of 2.23 in 3 appearances this season. Opposing batters are hitting .327 with a .916 OPS against Brown this year. Against an explosive offense like the Dodgers, that’s likely going to be an issue. L.A. is 7-0 straight up at home this season, and I like the Dodgers to improve that record to 8-0 on Saturday. The pick is Los Angeles -180 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -180