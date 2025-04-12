Braves vs. Rays Prediction: Can Atlanta start to turn things around?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a 3-game set. Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Rays betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL) vs. Drew Rasmussen (TB)

The Atlanta Braves are 3-10 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 5-8 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 6-7 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 4-9 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Atlanta Braves (+122) at 930 Tampa Bay Rays (-146); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Braves vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Rays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies reached base twice in his team’s 6-3 loss to the Rays on Friday. In that game, the 28-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Albies is hitting .208 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of .621. Ozzie Albies hit .324 during April of last year, which makes him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays left fielder Christopher Morel had his best game of the season against the Braves on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the utility man went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, 2 stolen bases, and 2 runs scored. Morel is hitting .303 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .833 on the campaign. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter is hitting .300 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Morel worth a look in DFS against Braves righty AJ Smith-Shawver on Saturday.

Braves vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 45-38 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 31-16 straight up in interleague games since the beginning of last season.

Tampa Bay is 36-49 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Tampa Bay is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Prediction

Atlanta has too much talent to keep losing like they have been in the early part of the 2025 season. The Braves have four-one run losses this year and are 3-10 straight up overall. I think their fortunes could begin to turn on Saturday. Current Braves hitters are 4 for 12 lifetime against Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen. Atlanta hitters have an OPS of .968 against the 29-year-old Tampa Bay right-hander.

What’s more, Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver has only made 8 career starts, which could work in the 22-year-old righty’s favor. Tampa Bay hitters are 0 for 4 lifetime against Smith-Shawver, and there won’t be a lot of tape for the Rays to study if they’re looking for tendencies. For all of those reasons, I like the Braves to even up the series against the Rays on Saturday. The pick is Atlanta +122 on the money line over Tampa Bay at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES +122