Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction: Can St. Louis cover the run line?

The Philadelphia Phillies remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Cardinals cover the run line as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Phillies vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

The Philadelphia Phillies are 8-5 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 8-5 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 6-7 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 7-6 ATS this season.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Philadelphia Phillies (-150) at 902 St. Louis Cardinals (+124); o/u 7.5

2:15 PM ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Phillies vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber had one-third of his team’s hits in their 2-0 loss to the Cardinals on Friday. In that game, the 32-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single. For the season, Schwarber is hitting .280 with 6 homers, 12 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of 1.100. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .360 in road games this season, making him an appealing option in DFS on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo had a big day at the plate in his team’s 2-0 win over the Phillies on Friday. After starting the game on the bench, Pozo entered the fray and went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .500 with 1 homer, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.500. Yohel Pozo’s hot bat could be useful in DFS if he draws a start against the Phillies this weekend.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-4 ATS as the road team this season.

Philadelphia is 65-68 ATS in National League games since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 45-42 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 61-37 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Cardinals have won 2 out of their last 3 games outright. They’ve done a good job preventing runs over that span. St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 5-3 on Tuesday, lost to the Pirates 2-1 on Wednesday, then defeated Philadelphia 2-0 on Thursday. Before that, St. Louis had lost 4 straight games and given up at least 5 runs in each of those defeats. I think St. Louis will continue to prevent runs against Philadelphia on Saturday, which should allow the Cardinals to either win outright or come very close to doing so. I’m taking St. Louis on the run line. The pick is the Cardinals +1.5 runs at -145 odds over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +1.5 (-145)