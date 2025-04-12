Roughnecks vs. Showboats UFL Week 3 Prediction

​Time to hit the panic button? Not yet — but it’s close. Week 3 of the UFL brings us a pivotal matchup in the USFL Conference as the 0-2 Houston Roughnecks travel to face the 0-2 Memphis Showboats on Saturday. With both teams still searching for their first win of the season, the loser of this game risks falling into a daunting 0-3 hole, while the winner breathes new life into their playoff hopes. So what’s the best bet in today’s Roughnecks vs. Showboats matchup?

Roughnecks vs. Showboats Event Information

Houston Roughnecks (+5.5) at Memphis Showboats (-5.5); o/u 35.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Showboats are laying 5.5 points as a home favorite, while the total sits at 35.5.

What’s at Stake

It’s still early in the season, but make no mistake — this game carries serious weight. A 1-2 start keeps postseason dreams alive in a relatively open conference. An 0-3 start? That’s a mountain few teams in any league climb out of. Both squads are desperate to shift the momentum.

Quarterback Carousel

Memphis is sticking with E.J. Perry under center, a decision that brings both promise and peril. Perry is undeniably talented — he’s flashed arm strength and mobility — but his erratic decision-making continues to be a problem. If he can limit the turnovers and string together consistent drives, Memphis has a real shot.

On the other side, Houston will again ride with Anthony Brown, though Nolan Henderson remains in the wings. Brown showed some spark in late-game situations last week but still struggles with pressure and progressions. If Brown falters early, don’t be surprised if Henderson gets extended minutes.

Playmakers to Watch

The star of this game might very well be Memphis WR Jonathan Adams. He leads the league with 221 receiving yards and continues to dominate opposing secondaries. With his size and physicality, he looks like a man among boys out there. Memphis will also rely on Kwamie Lassiter II and Deneric Prince to round out the attack.

Houston’s WR corps is quietly one of the best in the UFL, now adding Marcus Simms to a group that already includes Justin Hall, Keke Chism, and Emmanuel Butler. But the big question: can Houston’s offensive line give Brown enough time to actually use them?

Key Matchup: Houston O-Line vs. Memphis D-Line

This is the battle that could decide the game. Houston’s offensive line is in shambles, missing key starters Zach Banner (injured) and Cam Carter (traded). Their replacements have struggled mightily — especially Samuel Jackson, who was a liability against Arlington.

That’s bad news with Memphis’ defensive front heating up. Boogie Roberts, P.J. Hall, and Josiah Bronson are a force inside, while Jaylon Allen and DaMarcus Mitchell bring heat off the edge. If the Showboats win the battle at the line of scrimmage, they could feast on an under-pressure Anthony Brown all game long.

Defensive Outlook

Expect a low-scoring, physical affair. Both defenses are trending upward. Memphis’ secondary — led by Eli Walker, Lance Boykin, and Kyree Woods — has played lights-out through two games. Meanwhile, Houston’s D-line got a jolt from Tashawn Bower, and the secondary is starting to come together with Leon O’Neal and Keenan Isaac making plays.

Last year, these teams played two gritty games that both ended with identical 18-12 scorelines. Don’t be shocked if we get another grind-it-out slugfest.

Coaching Breakdown

Ken Whisenhunt made his UFL debut last week for Memphis and nearly pulled off a win against DC. His team looked well-coached and disciplined, and he’ll be looking to clean up the late-game execution in front of the home crowd.

C.J. Johnson, meanwhile, is just 1-11 in his last 12 games as head coach of the Roughnecks. The pressure is mounting, and another loss could push Houston toward some difficult decisions under center — and perhaps on the sideline.

Roughnecks vs. Showboats Prediction

Both teams are desperate, but Memphis feels closer to putting it together. Their defense is stronger, they’re at home, and they have the most dangerous player on the field in Jonathan Adams. If Perry can avoid the back-breaking turnover, the Showboats should be able to control the tempo and ride their defense to a win. Give me the Showboats.

Roughnecks vs. Showboats UFL Week 3 Prediction: MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS -5.5