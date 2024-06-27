Twins vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Twins vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: David Festa (MIN) vs. Jordan Montgomery (ARI)

The Minnesota Twins are 44-36 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 35-45 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 39-41 straight up this year. Arizona is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 37-43 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Minnesota Twins (-102) at 966 Arizona Diamondbacks (-116); o/u 9.5

3:40 PM ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins second baseman Willi Castro was instrumental in his team’s 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. In that contest, the switch hitter from Puerto Rico went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Castro is having a solid season in 2024. He’s slashing .274/.359/.455 with 21 doubles, 4 triples, 7 homers, 26 RBIs, 47 runs scored, and 8 stolen bases on the campaign. Castro is actually a better hitter against lefties (.932 OPS) than righties (.746 OPS) this year. That puts him in play for DFS purposes with Arizona southpaw starter Jordan Montgomery taking the hill on Thursday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was the only Arizona player to drive in a run on Wednesday. The 30-year-old from Cuba went 1 for 3 with a triple, a sacrifice fly, and 2 RBIs in Wednesday’s loss. Gurriel is slashing .260/.293/.409 this year with 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 homers, 45 RBIs, 34 runs scored, and 3 steals. He’s hitting .284 in day games this season compared to just .247 in night games. That means Thursday’s 3:40 PM ET start time could make Gurriel worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 11-15 straight up as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 7-12 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Arizona is 20-19 straight up as the home team this season.

Arizona is 23-17 straight up after a loss this season.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Minnesota will send right-hander David Festa to the hill to make his major league debut on Thursday afternoon. Festa made 14 starts for Triple-A St. Paul this season and pitched to an ERA of 3.77 and a WHIP of 1.29. His record this year is 3-2 with a K-BB of 3.63. While those numbers are decent, Festa did have an ERA of 4.39 in 21 appearances for Double-A Wichita last year.

Arizona starter Jordan Montgomery has seemingly put his bumpy start to the year behind him. In his last 3 starts, Montgomery has only permitted 5 earned runs across 16.2 innings (2.70 ERA). He is 3-0 in those starts. Minnesota has a couple of lefthanded hitters they normally like to use like Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach. Those players might start the game on the bench with Montgomery on the hill, and I think that works to Arizona’s advantage. The Diamondbacks won Game 1 of this series on Tuesday and lost Game 2 on Wednesday. I like Arizona to win the rubber match outright on Thursday afternoon.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -116