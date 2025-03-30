Twins vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Cardinals sweep Twins?

The Minnesota Twins remain in St. Louis to face the Cardinals at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on Twins.TV. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cardinals win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Twins vs. Cardinals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bailey Ober (MIN) vs. Andre Pallante (STL)

The Minnesota Twins are 0-2 straight up this year. Minnesota is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 0-2 ATS this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 2-0 straight up this year. St. Louis is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 2-0 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Minnesota Twins (-125) at 976 St. Louis Cardinals (+105); o/u 8.5

2:15 PM ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Twins.TV

Twins vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins second baseman Willi Castro drove in his team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. In that contest, the super-utility man went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. In 6 at-bats this season, Castro is hitting .333 with 2 RBIs and an OPS of 1.096. Last season, Willi Castro hit .249 with a .731 OPS against right-handed pitching. He’s worth a look in DFS against Cardinals right-handed starter Andre Pallante on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar recorded multiple hits in his team’s 5-1 win over the Twins on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the left-handed hitter from El Segundo, CA, went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Nootbaar is hitting .571 with 1 home run, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.667 this season. He’ll have the platoon edge over Twins starter Bailey Ober, who allowed 12 home runs against left-handed hitters last season.

Twins vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against St. Louis.

Minnesota is 18-30 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 26-22 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

St. Louis is 45-37 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

St. Louis has three straight outright wins over Minnesota as a money-line underdog dating back to last season. I like the Cardinals to make it four in a row on Sunday, largely due to their underrated starting pitcher, Andre Pallante.

In 29 appearances last season (20 starts), Pallante went 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. The righty from Mission Viejo, CA, tossed 7 quality starts and had a K/9 of 7.0 last season. I think Andre Pallante pitches well in his season debut, and the Cardinals complete the home sweep of the Twins on Sunday afternoon. The pick is St. Louis +105 over Minnesota at Bovada.lv.

Twins vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +105