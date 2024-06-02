Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins remain in Houston to face the Astros at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Twins vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN) vs. Hunter Brown (HOU)

The Minnesota Twins are 32-26 straight up this year. Minnesota is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 26-32 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 26-33 straight up this year. Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 26-33 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Minnesota Twins (+114) at 910 Houston Astros (-135); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Twins vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins third baseman Jose Miranda was one of only two players on his team to drive in a run on Saturday. In Minnesota’s 5-2 loss, Miranda went 1 for 4 at the plate with a 2-out RBI single in the 7th inning. For the season, Miranda is hitting .273 with 5 homers, 8 doubles, 18 RBIs, and a stolen base. The big right-handed hitter has an OPS of .745 and is hitting .339 on the road and an even .300 during day games this season. Due to Sunday’s contest being a day game on the road, Jose Miranda may warrant some DFS consideration.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez had a monster day at the dish on Saturday. The left-handed hitter from Las Tunas, Cuba went 3 for 3 with 2 homers and 3 RBIs in his team’s 5-2 home victory. Alvarez is hitting well as usual with a .283 batting average and an .837 OPS in 2024. His counting stats also warrant mentioning, as Alvarez has 11 homers, 11 doubles, 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases on the campaign. Alvarez has recorded a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 16-13 straight up as the road team this season.

Minnesota is 27-20 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Houston is 11-14 straight up after a win this season.

Houston is 20-23 straight up as a favorite this season.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Sunday will be the final game of this three-game series between these two clubs. Minnesota beat right-handed Astros starter Ronel Blanco on Friday and lost to Houston left-handed starter Framber Valdez on Saturday. The Twins have a lot of left-handed hitters in their everyday lineup (Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien), so southpaw starting pitchers often give them trouble. Houston will be trotting out righty Hunter Brown to start this game. He’s seen better days.

Brown is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP across 49.1 innings this season. Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP spanning 40 innings this season. He’s never faced the Astros, but I think that works to his advantage. I’m taking the Twins to win the game outright as money-line underdogs on Sunday afternoon.

Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +114