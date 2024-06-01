Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins remain in Houston to face the Astros at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Twins vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Joe Ryan (MIN) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

The Minnesota Twins are 32-25 straight up this year. Minnesota is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 26-31 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 25-33 straight up this year. Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 25-33 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Minnesota Twins (+107) at 964 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Minutes Maid Park, Houston, TX

Twins vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa only had one hit against his former team on Friday night, but he made it count. The Puerto Rico native opened the scoring with an RBI double to right field in the third inning of his team’s 6-1 win over Houston on Friday. It was part of a 1 for 4 day at the plate. Correa is having a decent season as he has an OPS of .785 with 4 homers and 19 RBIs on the campaign. He’ll have the platoon advantage over Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez on Saturday and could be worthy of DFS consideration because of that.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman prevented his team from being shut out with a fourth-inning solo home run on Friday night. The blast was part of a 1 for 4 day at the plate and was Houston’s only extra-base hit recorded on the evening. Bregman is having a down year by his standards (.219 batting average, .652 OPS) but does have 7 homers and 26 RBIs on the campaign. In 7 career at-bats, Bregman is hitting .429 with an OPS of 1.556, with a double, a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 walks against projected Twins starter Joe Ryan. So Bregman could be worth a look in DFS assuming the price is right.

Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 20-11 straight up after a win this season.

Minnesota is 16-12 straight up as the road team this season.

Houston is 14-18 straight up after a loss this season.

Houston is 19-23 straight up as a favorite this season.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Houston hasn’t been a very good baseball team this year. The Astros are 11th in runs scored, but their main problem has been run prevention. Houston is 24th in team ERA (4.31), 22nd in home runs allowed (64), and 27th in team WHIP (1.35) this season. The Astros are also 14-16 straight up at home and 21-32 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Conversely, Minnesota has been solid in 2024. The Twins have the 5th-best straight-up record in the American League. Minnesota is 28-21 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 27-19 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Twins projected starter Joe Ryan finished the month of May with 4 quality starts in 5 tries and an ERA of 2.51 for the month. I like him and Minnesota to keep the momentum going as the calendar flips to June. I’m on the Twins money line on the road in Houston on Saturday.

Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +107