Top MLB Picks – Sep 6, 2025 | Today’s Best Bets & Trends

Saturday, September 6, 2025 brings a full MLB lineup packed with playoff implications, division showdowns, and betting angles to target. Today’s MLB best bets feature three confident moneyline plays and two plus-money long shots, supported by timely trend insights and public betting sentiment to help sharpen your gameplan.

Saturday’s MLB Best Bets

1. Blue Jays ML (–180) vs Yankees

Toronto’s rotation edge and recent dominance over New York make laying the price a safe anchor pick in this important AL East clash.

2. Phillies ML (–150) @ Marlins

Philadelphia’s bullpen depth and lineup consistency give them a clear edge over a struggling Miami rotation—this moneyline is good leverage today.

3. Guardians ML (–135) @ Rays

Cleveland brings elite contact metrics and pitching savvy into this road spot. At this number, they’re a solid, calculated play.

Today’s MLB Long Shots

1. Royals ML (+130) @ Twins

Kansas City’s rotation and recent success with the walk-off spark intrigue at plus money—this underdog could pay off with minimal risk.

2. Cubs ML (+115) vs Nationals

With Chicago’s bullpen pitching efficiently and Washington continuing to fade, the slight plus-money swing on the Cubs carries underdog appeal.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Public betting trends today show:

Blue Jays : 70% public support — aligned.

: 70% public support — aligned. Phillies : 55% — aligned.

: 55% — aligned. Guardians : 48% — nearly even; steers us confidently.

: 48% — nearly even; steers us confidently. Royals : 30% — public fading; value may lie here .

: 30% — public fading; . Cubs: 28% — underrated underdog value.

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Blue Jays own a strong recent record against the Yankees and dominate at home.

Phillies have turned into August-September contenders with bullpen reliability.

Guardians are trending as quiet value road dogs when prices dip under –140.

Royals flourish in late-season series when public support diverges.

Cubs advantage in rotation depth gives them a hidden edge vs low-stakes opponents.

Today’s Card – September 6, 2025