Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Red Sox series concludes on Sunday afternoon when Casey Mize opposes Brayan Bello in the pitching matchup. With the Red Sox listed as moneyline home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet today in Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Detroit Tigers (+118) at 914 Boston Red Sox (-138); o/u 9

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 1, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Tigers vs. Red Sox: Bettors Love Boston in Series Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Urshela hits two-run homer vs. Red Sox

Gio Urshela with 2-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Red Sox on Saturday. After knocking a base hit to lead off the seventh inning, Urshela cut into the Red Sox lead with a two-run homer off Brad Keller in the ninth. It was hit second homer of the season while slashing .276/.309/.371 across 110 plate appearances.

Valdez goes off in win on Saturday

Enmanuel Valdez went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, three runs scored, and three RBI to lead the Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Tigers on Saturday. Valdez had an outstanding day at the plate on Saturday. He led off the second inning with a solo homer off Reese Olson to put the Red Sox on the board. A double to lead off the fourth put him in position to score once again on a sacrifice fly.

Valdez got to Olson once again in the sixth with a two-run blast for his first career multi-homer game. The 25-year-old second baseman was recently recalled from Triple-A for some depth after Tyler O’Neill landed on the injured list, but isn’t likely to get regular playing time to make him relevant in most leagues. He’s slashing .179/.206/.358 with four homers and 14 RBI across 103 plate appearances.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Detroit’s last 23 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games against Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Detroit’s last 21 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 17 games at home

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox are a perfect 10-0 in their last 10 games when playing on a Sunday, are 21-7 in their last 28 home games when playing on a Sunday and are 12-2 in their last 14 games versus the Tigers. On the other side, the Tigers are just 4-12 in their last 16 road games, are 3-11 in their last 14 games played at Comerica Park and are 18-49 in their last 67 games when facing an opponent from the American League East.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -138