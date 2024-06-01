Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Red Sox series continues from Fenway Park at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With Reese Olson set to oppose Cooper Criswell in the pitching matchup, which side has the edge today in Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Detroit Tigers (-116) at 962 Boston Red Sox (-102); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Tigers vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors leaning towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Keith blasts two-run homer at Fenway

Colt Keith blasted a two-run homer on Friday night as the Tigers fell to the Red Sox in Boston. The 22-year-old second baseman made the final score look at least a bit closer with his 385-foot (101.4 mph EV) two-run shot off of Greg Weissert in the eighth inning. Keith finished the night 1-for-4 and is now hitting .238/.296/.311 with a pair of homers and 19 RBI on the season.

Rafaela crushes pair of home runs for BoSox

Ceddanne Rafaela crushed a pair of home runs and drove in five on Friday night, propelling the Red Sox to a lopsided 7-3 victory over the Tigers at Fenway Park. The 23-year-old outfielder broke the game open with a 359-foot (101.0 mph) three-run shot to left off of Kenta Maeda in the fourth inning — giving the Red Sox a 4-1 lead. He added to that lead with a 375-foot (99.5 mph EV) two-run shot off of Joey Wentz in the sixth inning that made it a 7-1 ballgame. Rafaela finished the night 2-for-4 and is now hitting .211/.239/.387 to go along with seven homers and 33 RBI on the season.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Detroit’s last 22 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston’s last 17 games against Detroit

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Detroit’s last 17 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Boston’s last 25 games at home

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox are 11-2 in their last 13 games against the Tiger and are 10-3 in their last 13 games when playing Detroit at Fenway Park. On the other side, the Tigers are just 4-11 in their last 15 road games and are 18-48 in their last 66 games when facing an opponent from the American League East.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -102