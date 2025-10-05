Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Seattle earn a home split?

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 12:25 am by Alex Becker

The Detroit Tigers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 8:03 PM ET on Sunday night on FS1. It’s Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Detroit leads the best-of-5 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 76-90 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 69-94 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

943 Detroit Tigers (-130) at 944 Seattle Mariners (+110); o/u 6.5

8:03 PM ET, Sunday, October 5, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Tigers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 3-2 extra-innings win over the Mariners on Saturday night in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Carpenter hit .252 with 26 homers, 62 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .788 across 433 at-bats. Kerry Carpenter is batting .294 with an OPS of .885 in 11 career postseason games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez drove in all of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Tigers on Saturday night. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year went 3 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 652 regular-season at-bats, Rodriguez hit .267 with 32 homers, 95 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .798. The 3-time All-Star is batting .302 with an OPS of .915 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Julio Rodriguez worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Detroit is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Seattle is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Seattle is 2-4 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2022 season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Detroit here, mainly because of their starting pitcher, 2024 AL Cy Young Award-winning left-hander, Tarik Skubal. In 31 starts spanning 195.1 innings during the regular season, Skubal went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, a 7.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.1 K/9, and a .200 opponent batting average.

On top of that, the Hayward, CA, native has been rock solid in the playoffs throughout his career. In 4 postseason starts, Tarik Skubal is 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, and a 6.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. I know that Seattle needs this game, but I can’t pick them against the favorite to win the 2025 AL Cy Young Award. The pick is Detroit -130 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -130