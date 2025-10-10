Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Detroit win Game 5 and advance to the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 12:45 am by Alex Becker

The Detroit Tigers head back to Seattle to face the Mariners at 8:08 PM ET on Friday night on FOX. It’s Game 5 of the American League Division Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 2-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 77-92 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 71-95 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Detroit Tigers (-138) at 926 Seattle Mariners (+115); o/u 5.5

8:08 PM ET, Friday, October 10, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Tigers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez had a huge day at the plate in his team’s 9-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, a single, 4 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. During the regular season, Baez hit .257 with 12 homers, 57 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .680 across 417 at-bats. Javier Baez is batting .292 with an OPS of .709 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor recorded multiple hits in his club’s 9-3 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2024 All-Star went 3 for 4 with a double and 2 runs scored. Across 543 regular-season at-bats, Naylor hit .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .815. The 12th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft is batting .370 with an OPS of .907 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Josh Naylor worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is an MLB-best 15-6 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Detroit is 49-41 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 4-5 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2022 season.

Seattle is 19-21 straight up as a home underdog since the start of the 2023 season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

Detroit will be throwing their ace, Tarik Skubal, in this contest. The 6’3”, 240-pound lefty won the AL Cy Young Award last year and is the favorite to win it again this year. His regular season numbers were terrific, as he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, a 7.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.1 K/9, and a .200 opponent batting average. Skubal struck out 241 batters in 195.1 regular-season innings of work during the 2025 regular season.

Tarik Skubal has pitched well in the playoffs, too. In 5 career postseason starts, the 2024 pitching Triple Crown winner is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP, a 7.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and 43 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, which translates to an 11.5 K/9. With runs hard to come by in an elimination game, I like Skubal to pitch well enough for the Tigers to win. The pick is Detroit -138 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -138