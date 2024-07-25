Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction: What’s smart bet in finale?

The Tigers vs. Guardians series draws to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. With the Guardians listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart bet today in Cleveland?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Detroit Tigers (+150) at 958 Cleveland Guardians (-178); o/u 8

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tigers vs. Guardians: Public Bettors love Cleveland in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vierling hits solo home run in loss

Matt Vierling went 1-for-4 with a solo home run on Wednesday against the Guardians. Vierling’s solo shot was the extent of the Tigers’ offense in this game as they were shut down by Tanner Bibee and the Guardians’ bullpen. He’s had a sneaky solid season with 13 homers and a .742 OPS.

Naylor collects RBI in victory

Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the Guardians’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. Naylor smacked a hard chopper just past Colt Keith’s outstretched glove to drive home his brother Bo and put his Guardians ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Overall, Naylor has had a July to forget with just a .215/.311/.338 slash line.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 17-40 SU in their last 57 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

Guardians are 31-11 SU in their last 42 games at home

Tigers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road

Guardians are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games when playing as the favorite

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Tigers’ last 12 games overall, is 10-4 in their last 14 road matchups and is 13-2 in their last 15 league contests. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Guardians’ last six games against the Tigers, is 4-1 in their last five meetings with Detroit at Progressive Field and is 10-3 in their last 13 league contests.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8