Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Cleveland stay alive?

The Detroit Tigers remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 1:08 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Detroit leads the best-of-3 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Casey Mize (DET) vs. Tanner Bibee (CLE)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 74-89 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians went 88-74 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 88-75 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Detroit Tigers (+103) at 902 Cleveland Guardians (-125); o/u 6.5

1:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Tigers vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers left fielder Riley Greene reached base twice in his team’s 2-1 Game 1 win over the Guardians on Tuesday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. In 600 regular-season at-bats, Greene hit .258 with 36 homers, 111 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .806. Riley Greene is batting .276 with an OPS of .886 against right-handed pitching this season. That stat makes the former first-round draft pick worth a look in DFS against Guardians righty starter Tanner Bibee on Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez scored the team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Tigers in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native went 1 for 3 with a single and a run scored. Martinez hit .224 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .628 across 446 regular-season at-bats this year. The 23-year-old switch-hitter is batting .288 with an OPS of .960 in late-game/close situations this season. That fact makes Angel Martinez worth a look in DFS, assuming he draws another start on Wednesday.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Cleveland.

Detroit is 4-13 straight up in their last 17 games overall.

Cleveland is 19-6 straight up in their last 25 games overall.

Cleveland is 32-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like Cleveland in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Guardians are 45-37 straight up as the home team and 43-31 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, Cleveland is 68-47 straight up in American League games and 36-17 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Guardians are 69-62 straight up when playing on no rest and 84-72 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. The pick is Cleveland -125 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -125