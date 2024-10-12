Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB Prediction: Will Detroit punch ticket to ALCS?

Will Detroit punch its ticket to the ALCS in Saturday’s Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 matchup at 1:08 p.m. ET? Tarik Skubal will oppose Mathew Boyd in today’s elimination game from Progressive Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Tigers (-120) at Cleveland Guardians (+100); o/u 6

1:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5: Public Bettors Backing Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Carpenter to test hamstring

Kerry Carpenter will test his hamstring each of the next two days before a decision is made on his status for Game 5 against the Guardians. Even if he can’t play in Game 5, the Tigers will probably want to keep him on the roster, since removing him would rule him out for the ALCS if the team wins tomorrow. Carpenter was hurt rounding third base while scoring a run in Game 4.

Boyd to start Game 5 for Guardians

The Guardians confirmed that Matthew Boyd would start Saturday’s Game 5 against the Tigers. Boyd pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 2, so he was always the obvious choice. The Guardians could have used an opener in front of him, but that’s not typically a tactic of theirs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 9 games

Detroit is 16-3 ATS in its last 18 games when playing Cleveland

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Detroit. The one constant, dominant force in this entire postseason has been Tarik Skubal. The Tigers’ starter faced the Astros in the Wild Card round and shut them out across six innings. He faced the Guardians in Game 2 of this series and again, didn’t allow a run through seven. In fact, over his last five starts, the Tigers are 4-1 and he owns a 0.58 ERA. Over that span, he’s averaged 6.0 innings of work, 3.2 hits allowed and 0.4 earned runs allowed. With their season and a trip to the ALCS on the line, the Tigers couldn’t have asked for a better starter to hand the ball to than Skubal.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -120