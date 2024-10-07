Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB Prediction: Will Detroit even ALDS?

The Guardians took a 1-0 series lead in the ADLS over the weekend but will the Tigers even things on Monday afternoon? Check out our Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 ALDS prediction ahead of today’s 4:08 p.m. ET matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Tigers (-123) at Cleveland Guardians (+113); o/u 6

4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 7, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Bettors Love Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Sweeney goes o’fer in Game 1

Trey Sweeney went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday. Sweeney has opened the postseason 1-for-10 after finishing the regular season 1-for-17 in his final five games. The Tigers don’t really have anyone else they want to use at shortstop, but they could try for more offense by putting Zach McKinstry there and using Matt Vierling at third and Wenceel Pérez in the outfield. McKinstry’s just as cold as Sweeney, though.

Ramirez rewarded with RBI double in Game 1

A scoring change has given José Ramírez an RBI double during Saturday’s Game 1 win over the Tigers. The original ruling was that Zach McKinstry committed an error on a grounder from Ramírez in the first inning, but MLB is now ruling it a two-bagger for the 32-year-old and adds and RBI. It doesn’t change the outcome of the game, obviously, but it does give a double to the third baseman and takes an error away from McKinstry.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

Detroit is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games at home

Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Detroit

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. I realize the Guardians face Tarik Skubal, who has been lights out of late. Skubal has also owned Cleveland, holding them to an average of 1.7 runs over an average of 6 2/3 innings in his last three starts versus the Guardians dating back to 2022.

That said, the Guardians have owned their American League Central foes. Including their 7-0 victory on Saturday in Game 1 of this series, the Guardians have now won five out of the last six meetings with the Tigers. The last two times these two teams have squared off, Detroit hasn’t even scored a run. In their last five games versus Detroit, Cleveland pitching has held the Tigers to three or fewer runs four times.

Thus, even though the Tigers have Skubal on the mound today in Cleveland, they still have to figure out this Guardians’ pitching staff.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Cleveland Guardians +110