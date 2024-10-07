Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB Prediction: Will Detroit even ALDS?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2

    The Guardians took a 1-0 series lead in the ADLS over the weekend but will the Tigers even things on Monday afternoon? Check out our Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 ALDS prediction ahead of today’s 4:08 p.m. ET matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Detroit Tigers (-123) at Cleveland Guardians (+113); o/u 6

    4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 7, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2: Bettors Love Detroit

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Sweeney goes o’fer in Game 1

    Trey Sweeney went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday. Sweeney has opened the postseason 1-for-10 after finishing the regular season 1-for-17 in his final five games. The Tigers don’t really have anyone else they want to use at shortstop, but they could try for more offense by putting Zach McKinstry there and using Matt Vierling at third and Wenceel Pérez in the outfield. McKinstry’s just as cold as Sweeney, though.

    Ramirez rewarded with RBI double in Game 1

    A scoring change has given José Ramírez an RBI double during Saturday’s Game 1 win over the Tigers. The original ruling was that Zach McKinstry committed an error on a grounder from Ramírez in the first inning, but MLB is now ruling it a two-bagger for the 32-year-old and adds and RBI. It doesn’t change the outcome of the game, obviously, but it does give a double to the third baseman and takes an error away from McKinstry.

    Detroit is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    Detroit is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games at home

    Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Detroit

    Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cleveland. I realize the Guardians face Tarik Skubal, who has been lights out of late. Skubal has also owned Cleveland, holding them to an average of 1.7 runs over an average of 6 2/3 innings in his last three starts versus the Guardians dating back to 2022.

    That said, the Guardians have owned their American League Central foes. Including their 7-0 victory on Saturday in Game 1 of this series, the Guardians have now won five out of the last six meetings with the Tigers. The last two times these two teams have squared off, Detroit hasn’t even scored a run. In their last five games versus Detroit, Cleveland pitching has held the Tigers to three or fewer runs four times.

    Thus, even though the Tigers have Skubal on the mound today in Cleveland, they still have to figure out this Guardians’ pitching staff.

    Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Cleveland Guardians +110

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com