Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1 MLB Prediction: Will Detroit pull off the upset?

Will Detroit pull off the upset in Saturday’s Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1 matchup? First pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Tigers (+125) at Cleveland Guardians (-150); o/u 7

1:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1: Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Holton to start Game 1, Skubal Game 2

The Tigers will have Tyler Holton open Game 1 of the ALDS and Tarik Skubal start Game 2 on Sunday. Skubal will be on four days’ rest Sunday. The Tigers will be well rested for the Guardians after using Brant Hurter for just 29 pitches on Wednesday and not needing to turn to Reese Olson at any point.

Bibee to start Game 1 vs. Tigers

Tanner Bibee will start Game 1 of the ALDS for the Guardians on Saturday. No surprises here. Bibee’s second season was a solid one outside of a few shaky outings to begin the year, and the 25-year-old finished with a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts in his 173 2/3 innings. The right-hander will take on either the Tigers or Astros in that first start, with the Tigers currently owning a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

Detroit is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Detroit. While no team would pass on the opportunity to rest, the Guardians have been off for over a week. The Tigers, meanwhile, have been scratching and clawing since the All-Star Break just to reach the postseason. They knocked off the Astros in the Wild Card Round and now get a familiar foe in Cleveland for the Divisional round.

Tanner Bibee hasn’t exactly been lights out versus Detroit, either. When facing the current Tigers roster, Bibee owns a pedestrian 17.4% strikeout rate. The current Detroit roster is also batting .316 off Bibee, with an expected slugging percentage of .592.

The Tigers are playing with house money at this point and while a longer series might lead to their demise, I’ll take the team that is hot over the one that has had a short layoff.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +125