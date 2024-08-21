Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

The Tigers vs. Cubs interleague series continues on Wednesday night from Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. With the Cubs listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best tonight at Wrigley?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Tigers (+140) at Chicago Cubs (-165); o/u 8

8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Tigers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dingler hits triple in loss

Dillon Dingler went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Cubs. Dingler singled in the second inning to plate Spencer Torkelson and put the Tigers up 1-0. It’s just the fifth RBI of the season for Dingler, who was playing in his 10th game since being promoted to the big league squad back on July 29. He entered the day batting .161 on the year and can be left on waiver wires despite the multi-hit night.

Bellinger finishes with double, two RBI in win

Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers. Bellinger smoked a two-run double in the fifth inning to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead over the Tigers. The veteran outfielder has now hit safely in back-to-back games but is slashing .250/.305/.442 on the month with just four extra-base hits. Injuries could be partially to blame for Bellinger’s line. He’s been playing through a sore hamstring but is still productive enough to warrant putting in fantasy lineups.

Tigers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Cubs are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Detroit

Tigers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Cubs are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Tigers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Tigers’ last 11 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine interleague matchups and is 7-1 in their last eight contests as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Cubs’ last six games overall, is 14-6 in their last 20 home contests and is 5-1 in their last six interleague matchups.

Tigers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8