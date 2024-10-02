Tigers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Tigers close it out?

The Detroit Tigers remain in Houston to face the Astros at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on ABC. It’s Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Astros betting prediction.

Detroit leads the series 1-0.

Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Holton (DET) vs. Hunter Brown (HOU)

The Detroit Tigers went 86-76 straight up during the regular season this year. Detroit is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 89-74 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros went 88-73 straight up this year. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 83-79 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Detroit Tigers (+142) at 916 Houston Astros (-170); o/u 7.5

2:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: ABC

Tigers vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling drove in the team’s final run in their 3-1 win over the Astros on Tuesday afternoon. In that game, the 6’3” right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. During the regular season, Vierling hit .257 with 16 homers, 57 RBIs, and an OPS of .735 across 567 plate appearances. Matt Vierling is batting .270 with an OPS of .783 during day games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz drove in his club’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, Diaz went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. Across 619 regular season plate appearances, Diaz hit .299 with 16 homers, 84 RBIs, and an OPS of .766. The 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic is hitting .303 over the past 30 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Houston.

Detroit is 6-9 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2013 season.

Houston is 59-39 in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Houston is 43-30 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Prediction

The Houston Astros have been one of the most consistently good playoff teams in baseball over the past 7 years. Houston has made it to the American League Championship Series 7 straight times, and they’ve won 2 World Series titles during that span. The Astros’ 59 playoff wins since the start of the 2017 season is by far the most in baseball. The Dodgers have won 40 playoff games in that same span. No other team has more than 25 postseason wins since 2017.

That information is useful because Houston is one game away from being eliminated from the 2024 MLB Playoffs. The Astros lost 3-1 to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon after Detroit ace Tarik Skubal fired 6 shutout innings and Detroit’s bullpen was able to hang on for the win. Houston will start 26-year-old right-hander Hunter Brown on Wednesday.

The Detroit native went 11-9 with a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP across 30 regular season starts this year. He’s already faced the Tigers twice this season and pitched extremely well. In 2 starts against Detroit, Brown is 1-0 with an ERA of 0.75, an opponent batting average of .217, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 16:0. I like Hunter Brown’s chances to toss a quality start in a big spot on Wednesday. I also like the Astros to win this game outright. Houston on the money line is the pick.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -170