Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jack Flaherty set to oppose Justin Verlander in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Tigers vs. Astros contest? First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Detroit Tigers (+120) at 966 Houston Astros (-142); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 15, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Tigers vs. Astros: Bettors Backing Houston on Saturday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Keith has pair of singles in Tigers’ loss

Colt Keith went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles as the Tigers were shut out by the Astros on Friday evening in Houston. As a team, the Tigers were only able to muster five total hits against Hunter Brown and company on Friday night, with Keith the only member of the squad to have more than one. The 22-year-old’s bat has started to heat up after a miserable start to his MLB career, but he’s still slashing an underwhelming .222/.273/.284 with just two homers, 19 RBI and three stolen bases in 60 games on the season.

Bregman hits run-scoring triple in win

Alex Bregman went 1-for-4 and smacked a run-scoring triple on Friday night as the Astros triumphed over the Tigers. Bregman finally got the scoring started in the ballgame with his RBI triple off of Tigers’ start left-hander Tarik Skubal in the sixth inning. He then trotted home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Yordan Alvarez. With his 1-for-4 night, the 30-year-old third baseman is now hitting .240/.303/.407 with nine homers, 33 RBI and a pair of stolen bases on the season.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Houston’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Houston’s last 11 games played on a Saturday

Tigers are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games against Houston

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 16 games on the road

Tigers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 15-6 in their last 21 games against the Tigers, which includes marks of 13-4 in their last 17 meetings with Detroit and 5-1 in their last six meetings with the Tigers. On the other side, the Tigers are just 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight road games versus the Astros and are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -142