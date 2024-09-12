Thursday MLB Team Total Predictions: Will Brewers get to Birdsong again?

After struggling in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, will the Marlins’ offense fare better on Thursday? Will the Rays also bust out of their offensive slump and will the Brewers attack an opposing pitcher they recently had success against when they visit the Giants tonight? Keep reading for our Thursday MLB Team Total Predictions.

Wednesday MLB Team Total Predictions

My Wednesday performance was dreadful. There’s no other way to put it: I was terrible.

The title for yesterday’s team total predictions was to trust Miami’s offense. Turns out, they’re still the Marlins regardless of which pitcher they face. They scored only one run, which came in the top of the ninth.

I also had the Blue Jays over 3.5 runs (-128) and while the story of that game was Bowden Francis’ blown no-hitter, for our purposes I cared more that Toronto only scored two runs. The Braves, held to just one run by Washington’s suspect pitching, completed the reverse trifecta and left me 0-3 on the day.

I owe everyone a rebound performance. Let’s get better today.

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals, 6:45 p.m. ET

I must be a glutton for punishment because I’m going back to the well. Mitchell Parker will start tonight for the Nationals. Over his last five games, he’s 2-3 with a 7.33 ERA. Over that span, he’s averaging 4 2/3 innings pitched, has allowed 6.6 hits and 4.0 runs per start. He’s allowed at least one run in each of his last five starts, which includes four runs allowed in back-to-back outings versus the Cubs and Pirates, respectively. Will I regret this play at some point tonight? I’m sure. But I have to trust the numbers.

MLB Team Total Prediction: Marlins over 3.5 runs (-113)

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians, 7:15 p.m. ET

The Rays have been held to four or fewer runs in five of their last seven games. That said, perhaps this is the night they break out a little. Cleveland starter Gavin Williams has struggled. In his last five starts, he’s 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA. Over that span, Williams has averaged just 4.0 innings of work, has allowed 3.2 runs and 3.2 hits per start. In his last outing, Williams surrendered five runs to the Dodgers. He walked three and didn’t strike out a single batter in less than an inning of work. Are the Rays the Dodgers? Of course not. But with Williams struggling, I’m willing to roll the dice on the Rays tonight.

MLB Team Total Prediction: Rays over 3.5 Runs (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

Hayden Birdsong has had a ton of issues for the Giants. Over his last five starts, he’s 0-5 with a 5.95 ERA. During that span, he’s averaged 3 2/3 innings, 3.2 hits allowed and 2.6 runs allowed per game. That runs allowed number is slightly deceiving, however. In two of his last five starts, Birdsong allowed five runs. While he held the Diamondbacks to only two runs in his last outing, Arizona still scored six. In fact, he faced this same Milwaukee team back on August 29 and they knocked him around for the tune of five runs on four hits in an eventual 6-0 victory. They should get to him again tonight.

MLB Team Total Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers over 3.5 Runs (-148)