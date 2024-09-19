Thursday MLB Best Bets: Will Yankees continue dominance vs. M’s?

Will Logan Gilbert’s struggles versus the Yankees continue? Is Taijuan Walker and the Phillies a good team to fade? Will the Brewers pull off the upset against the Diamondbacks? Here are our Thursday MLB Best Bets.

Thursday MLB Best Bet: New York Yankees +100

Logan Gilbert will oppose Clarke Schmidt today in Seattle, which is why we’re receiving plus odds with New York. That said, Gilbert hasn’t been himself of late. Over his last five starts, he’s 1-4 with a 4.70 ERA. He was roughed up by the Rangers in his last start on September 14, as he allowed four runs on six hits across six innings. The long ball has been especially problematic for Gilbert, who has allowed four home runs in his last three starts.

Gilbert has also struggled with the Yankees. In his last three starts versus the Bronx Bombers, Gilbert has allowed an average of 5.7 runs and 8.3 hits across 4 2/3 innings. He last faced the Yankees in a road start on May 20. While the Mariners won that game, they needed four runs in the top of the ninth to stun the home crowd. Otherwise, Seattle would be 0-3 in Gilbert’s last three outings versus New York.

As for Schmidt, he’s 3-2 with a 1.59 ERA over his last five starts. He hasn’t pitched deep into games, but he’s been sharp nonetheless.

Thursday MLB Best Bet: Milwaukee Brewers +100

Brandon Pfaadt just faced this same Brewers team on September 14 and was obliterated. In just 1 2/3 innings pitched, the Arizona starter allowed eight runs – all earned – on seven hits, with three walks and one home run. Granted, tonight’s starter, Tobias Myers, didn’t fare much better in that game for the Brewers. Still, Milwaukee won 15-8.

That start wasn’t an aberration for Pfaadt, either. Over his last five starts, he’s 2-3 with a 10.23 ERA. During that span, he’s allowed an average of 5.4 runs and 8.0 hits over 4 1/3 innings per game. He’s been dreadful.

Thursday MLB Best Bet: New York Mets -140

There’s no other way to put it: Taijuan Walker stinks right now. He’s allowed 6.8 hits and 4.4 runs over his last five starts and is 0-5 with a 9.14 ERA over that span. In his last outing, Walker surrendered six runs on 13 hits while walking one and striking out none.

Walker did hold his own against the Mets in a start back on June 9 of this year, holding New York to two runs on two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Still the Mets have beaten the Phillies both times Walker has started. Let’s make it 3-for-3 tonight.