Thursday MLB Best Bets March 26: Will Dodgers/D-Backs stay under?

Last Updated on March 26, 2026 2:27 pm by Anthony Rome

Opening Day isn’t just baseball—it’s opportunity. With elite arms on the mound and sportsbooks still adjusting, March 26 offers some of the cleanest edges you’ll see all season. Pitching dominates early, bullpens are fresh, and contenders separate themselves fast. Continue reading our Thursday MLB Best Bets March 26 column for our two betting selections ahead of tonight’s late slate.

MLB Best Bet: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Dodgers enter 2026 as the gold standard in baseball, and nothing about this matchup suggests a slow start. While Zac Gallen is capable of matching Yoshinobu Yamamoto inning for inning, the difference is what happens after the starters exit.

Los Angeles rolls out a lineup featuring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani—arguably the most dangerous trio in baseball. Arizona, meanwhile, is already dealing with injury issues that weaken both lineup depth and late-game flexibility.

Expect a tight game early, but the Dodgers’ bullpen and offensive depth will break this open late.

👉 Pick: Under 9

👉 Projected Score: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2

MLB Best Bet: Astros vs. Angels, 4:10 p.m. ET

Houston is in a prime Opening Day smash spot. The Astros bring one of the most complete rosters in baseball, combining elite pitching with a powerful, disciplined lineup.

Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker headline a group that consistently punishes mediocre pitching—and that’s exactly what they’ll see against the Angels. Los Angeles simply doesn’t have the arms to match Houston over nine innings.

This is the type of game where the Astros jump ahead early and never look back.

👉 Pick: Astros -1.5

👉 Projected Score: Astros 6, Angels 3

Thursday MLB Best Bets March 26