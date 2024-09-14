Saturday MLB Team Total Predictions: Are Verlander, Pfaadt attackable?

The Brewers have struggled offensively over their last four games but will their bats come alive against Brandon Pfaadt? Will Justin Verlander’s struggles continue for Houston? We supply our Saturday MLB Team Total Predictions.

Friday MLB Team Total Recap

I didn’t produce an article for Friday but I did rebound on Thursday following a shaky Wednesday. After they skunked me on Wednesday, I went back to the well with the Marlins against the Nationals on Thursday. This time, Miami produced. The Marlins scored six runs in a 6-3 victory to cash the over 3.5 runs. It was a similar story in Cleveland where the struggling Rays put up five runs in a 5-2 victory to cash Tampa Bay’s over 3.5 team total.

My lone loss was Brewers, who candidly, I liked best on Thursday night. Their team total against the Giants was also 3.5, but they were shutout through six innings before finding their offense in the seventh and eighth. While they got close, they wound up scoring only three runs in a 3-0 victory. That said, following a 0-3 Wednesday, I’ll take the 2-1 Thursday.

Saturday MLB Team Total Prediction: Brewers over 3.5 (-130)

Let’s address this first: The Brewers haven’t torn the cover off the ball of late. In fact, they haven’t scored more than three runs in four straight games. Based on their postseason performances over the last two years, it would appear as though they’re playoff ready (ouch).

That said, if Milwaukee were to break out offensively, tonight is the night.

Brandon Pfaadt will start tonight for Arizona. Over his last five starts, he has a 3-2 record but when you dive deeper, his numbers are nasty. Over that span, he’s allowed 8.2 hits per game, has surrendered 4.6 runs per contest and severed up at least one home run in all but four of those starts. His ERA over his last five outings is 6.91. Yikes.

Saturday MLB Team Total Prediction: Padres over 4.5 (+108)

While I don’t love the number, I do like that we’re getting plus odds with this team total. Giants starting pitcher Mason Black has been dreadful. He faced this same Padres team at Petco Park in his last start on September 6 and surrendered four runs on six hits across 4 2/3 innings. The outing wasn’t an aberration either, as he’s allowed at least four runs in four out of his six starts this season. He has been victimized by the long ball, allowing at least one home run in all six of his starts.

San Diego should get to Black tonight. Even if we need a few runs from the Giants’ bullpen, San Francisco’s relievers should comply.

Saturday MLB Team Totals Prediction: Angels over 3.5 (-115)

Sometimes you just have to hold your nose and make a selection based on what you’re seeing. And what I’m seeing out of Houston starter Justin Verlander isn’t pretty. In his last start, he only generated nine outs in the Astros’ 12-6 loss to the Diamondbacks. Verlander coughed up eight runs on eight hits, two of which left the yard. In five of his last six starts, he’s allowed at least four runs. Over that same span, Verlander has coughed up six home runs.

The Angels don’t have a good offense, but Verlander is in awful form so it shouldn’t matter.