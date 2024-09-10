Royals vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York Rebound?

With New York rebound when the Royals vs. Yankees series continues at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night? Seth Lugo will oppose Marcus Stroman in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+120) at New York Yankees (-140); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Royals vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perez has massive night vs. Yankees

Salvador Perez went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI against the Yankees on Monday. Perez’ home run was his 26th of the year. He hit a solo shot off Carlos Rodon in the third inning. Perez also had RBI singles in the first and fifth innings. He had a rough night behind the plate with two throwing errors, including one that directly lead to a run when he misfired as Jasson Dominguez stole third base. Perez was stellar at the plate, though. He’s hitting .275 with an .809 OPS and 98 RBI on the year.

Dominquez steals a base in loss

Jasson Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base against the Royals on Monday. Dominguez scored after stealing third base and a Salvador Perez throwing error allowed him to score. He hit sixth and played centerfield, which is likely to continue. It wasn’t a huge game for Dominguez, but he’s an explosive player and he showed that with the steal of third base. He has to be rostered in all formats going forward.

Royals vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

Kansas City is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games at home

NY Yankees is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Royals vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. Marcus Stroman has been steady over his last five starts. He’s 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA over that span, averaging 5 1/3 innings over that span. He also allowed 2.2 runs per game and zero home runs over his last five outings. On the other side, Seth Lugo has struggled. He’s 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA, surrendering 7.2 hits per game and 3.6 runs per contest over that span. I see New York rebounding tonight at home.

Royals vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Yankees -140