Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Cole Ragans (KC) vs. Louie Varland (MIN)

The Kansas City Royals are 65-55 straight up this year. Kansas City is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 65-55 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 67-52 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 58-61 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Kansas City Royals (-110) at 964 Minnesota Twins (-109); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals left fielder MJ Melendez went yard in his team’s 13-3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 6’1” left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 334 plate appearances this season, Melendez is batting .205 with 14 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .678 OPS. MJ Melendez is hitting .294 with an OPS of .881 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday afternoon.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins catcher Christian Vazquez drove in multiple runs in his team’s 13-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday. In that game, the right-handed hitter from Puerto Rico went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a sacrifice fly, and a run scored. For the season, Vazquez is hitting .227 with 7 homers, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .622 across 234 plate appearances. Christian Vazquez is batting .361 with an OPS of 1.036 over the past 30 days. That fact makes the Twins’ backstop worth a look in DFS; provided he draws another start on Wednesday.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Kansas City is 27-30 straight up as the road team this season.

Minnesota is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games against Kansas City.

Minnesota is 28-16 straight up in division games this season.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Prediction

The Twins appear to be making a second-half push. Since the All-Star break, Minnesota is 13-10 straight up. Since July 31st, the Twins are 9-4 straight up with 7 division wins over that stretch. Several other numbers indicate that Minnesota will win this game. The Twins are 6-4 straight up as a home underdog and 36-23 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, Minnesota is 39-27 straight up after a win and 53-41 straight up when playing on no rest in 2024. I like the Twins to keep the ball rolling and complete the sweep over the Royals at home on Wednesday afternoon. I’m taking Minnesota on the money line in this one.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -109