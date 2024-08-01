Royals vs. Tigers Prediction: Will over cash for bettors?

The Royals vs. Tigers series will open at 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. With the Tigers listed as sizable home dogs and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (-160) at Detroit Tigers (+135); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Royals vs. Tigers: Bettors Love Kansas City in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perez collects three hits in win

Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Wednesday in the Royals’ blowout win over the White Sox. Perez has shown zero signs of slowing down as he enters his mid-30’s as he continues to serve as one of Kansas City’s offensive catalysts. The 34-year-old veteran backstop reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances on Wednesday afternoon and put the Royals ahead for good in the middle innings with a pair of run-producing hits. He holds a robust .803 OPS with 19 homers and 73 RBI across 106 games this season.

Urshela marred in 1-for-20 slump

Gio Urshela is in a 1-for-20 slump after going 0-for-3 in the loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. The Tigers might start to phase Urshela out in the coming weeks. Not only is he hitting just .241/.279/.323, but his defensive numbers are off this year after his season-ending hip injury last season. They also might want to give newly acquired infielder Trey Sweeney a look at some point.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Tigers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Kansas City

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Detroit’s last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Royals are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Royals are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played in August

Royals vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Royals’ last seven games, is 4-1 in their last five contests when listed as a favorite and is 5-2 in their last seven meetings with the Tigers. On the other side, the over is 15-5 in the Tigers’ last 20 games against a league opponent and is 12-5 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the American League Central.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5