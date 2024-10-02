Royals vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Orioles stay alive?

The Kansas City Royals remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday evening on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Kansas City leads the series 1-0.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Seth Lugo (KC) vs. Zach Eflin (BAL)

The Kansas City Royals went 86-76 straight up during the regular season this year. Kansas City is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 89-74 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles went 91-71 straight up this year. Baltimore is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 88-75 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Kansas City Royals (+133) at 918 Baltimore Orioles (-158); o/u 7.5

4:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: ESPN

Royals vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. knocked in his team’s only run in their 1-0 win over the Orioles on Tuesday afternoon. In that contest, the 2024 batting champion went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. In the regular season, Witt hit .332 with 32 homers, 109 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and an OPS of .977. Bobby Witt is batting .342 with an OPS of .942 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins recorded 40% of his club’s hits in their 1-0 loss to the Royals on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double and a single. Across 499 regular season plate appearances, Mullins hit .234 with 18 homers, 54 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, and an OPS of .710. Cedric Mullins is hitting .291 with an OPS of .870 during day games this season. That fact makes the Orioles outfielder worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Royals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 49-37 straight up after a win this season.

Kansas City is 12-5 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2015 season.

Baltimore is 3-9 straight up in playoff games since the beginning of the 2014 season.

The over is 89-65-9 in Baltimore’s games this season.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

The Orioles have struggled in the playoffs over the past 17 years. Since 2007, Baltimore is 6-12 straight up in playoff games. That’s the sixth-worst record in baseball over that stretch. They have exactly one playoff series win in that span aside from winning the American League Wild Card game in 2012. It’s hard to pinpoint what the problem exactly is, as Baltimore has had several different managers and many different casts of players over that 18-year stretch. It could be an ownership/organizational issue.

The Royals have been much better in the postseason since 2007. Kansas City is 23-9 straight up in postseason games since the start of the 2007 season. That’s the best record in baseball over that span. Boosting K.C.’s case for a win Wednesday is their starting pitcher, Seth Lugo.

Lugo had a career year in 2024 as he went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts in 33 starts that spanned 206.2 innings of work. What’s more, Lugo has pitched better on the road (2.62 ERA) than at home (3.36 ERA) this year. The 34-year-old has also pitched better in day games (2.61 ERA) than in night games (3.22 ERA) this season. Seth Lugo threw 3 quality starts in 5 outings last month, and I could see him tossing another one on Wednesday. I’m taking the Royals to win this game outright and advance to the American League Division Series on Wednesday afternoon.

Royals vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +133