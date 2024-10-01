Royals vs. Orioles Game 1 MLB Prediction: Will Burnes Dominate?

Will Corbin Burnes dominate in Tuesday’s Royals vs. Orioles Game 1 Wild Card Round matchup? Or is there a better bet in today’s 4:08 p.m. ET MLB postseason clash from Baltimore?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+125) at Baltimore Orioles (-150); o/u 6.5

4:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Oriole Park, Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Royals vs. Orioles Game 1: Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Optimism surrounding Pasquantino’s return

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports that the Royals are hopeful that Vinnie Pasquantino (thumb) will be on the playoff roster. The first baseman has been out since the end of August with a broken thumb that was expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks. Over the weekend, he took batting practice on the field multiple times, and the team must feel good about his ability to manage the pain while swinging. No final decisions have been made yet, but it seems like things are tracking for the 26-year-old to be in the lineup in the Wild Card round.

Holliday has big day over weekend

Jackson Holliday went 3-for-4 and walked twice while scoring a run out of the leadoff spot during Saturday’s 9-2 win over the Twins on Saturday. Holliday worked out of the leadoff spot, and looked awfully comfortable doing so. The 20-year-old singled twice while adding a double — his fourth of the year — and the pair of free passes. Holliday was not as ready for MLB action as many thought — or at least hoped — but there have been enough games like Saturday’s to remind that his future is as bright as any young infielder in the sport.

Royals vs. Orioles Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games

Baltimore is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Royals vs. Orioles Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Royals had a fantastic season but make no mistake, they’re limping into the playoffs. They were held to four or fewer runs in nine of their final 10 games of the regular season. They were held to three or fewer runs in eight of those 10 games and two or fewer runs in seven of their last 10 games to close out the regular season.

Burnes has also been filthy. Over his last five starts, the Orioles’ starter is 3-2 with a 1.20 ERA. Over that span, he averaged 6.0 innings of work, four hits and one run allowed.

Royals vs. Orioles Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Baltimore Orioles -150