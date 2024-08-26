Royals vs. Guardians Prediction: Will KC pull off upset?

With seven wins in the last 10 meetings between the two teams, are the Royals a sound bet to pull off an upset today in Cleveland? Or is there a better bet in today’s Royals vs. Guardians matchup at 1:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals (+110) at Cleveland Guardians (-130); o/u 9

1:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Royals vs. Guardians: Bettors Love Kansas City in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia hits seventh homer of season

Maikel Garcia went 2-for-5 and hit his seventh homer Sunday against the Phillies. Garcia hit five balls in excess of 100 mph today, but four of those were grounders. The one that he did get into the air went 423 feet for his first homer since July 7. Garcia has been losing significant playing time against righties of late, so he really needs to get hot. With his 30 steals in 31 attempts, he can be plenty valuable if he plays.

Noel hits another homer

Jhonkensy Noel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored on Sunday against the Rangers. Noel has prodigious power, it’s as simple as that. He took a fastball up and in from Cody Bradford and turned it around in a hurry. His 12 homers in 41 games would put him on pace for about 45 in a full season and he’s gotten by in his first stint as a major leaguer despite one of the worst chase rates in the league. Also, he’s a sneaky good athlete. He went first to third on a single in the seventh inning and then came around to score on an errant pick-off throw to give his Guardians a valuable insurance run. He can and likely will provide power down the stretch.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

Kansas City is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

Cleveland is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Royals vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. I love receiving plus odds with a Royals team that has taken seven out of its last 10 games versus Cleveland overall. These two teams last met in June, where the Royals took three of four versus the Guardians. Granted, that series was played at Kauffman Stadium but still, there’s good value today in Kansas City with Cole Ragans on the hill. He’s 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA over his last five starts.

Royals vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +110