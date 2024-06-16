Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Brady Singer set to oppose Tyler Glasnow in Sunday’s Royals vs. Dodgers series finale, what’s the smart bet today at 4:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Kansas City Royals (+205) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-250); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Royals vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors backing L.A. in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Witt productive vs. Dodgers on Saturday

Bobby Witt Jr. stole a base while going 2-for-5 in a victory for the Royals over the Dodgers on Saturday. Witt Jr. also drove in a run with his single in the seventh, and it gave the Royals a 6-2 cushion. The star shortstop’s theft gives him 20 on the season, and there’s a good chance he’s going to pass the 49 swipes that he picked up in 2023. No one has helped fantasy managers fill categories more than Witt Jr. in 2024.

Lux drives in two runs in loss Saturday

Gavin Lux drove in two runs in a loss Saturday to the Dodgers. Lux was responsible for the only runs of the game for the Dodgers with a two-run single off Seth Lugo in the fourth. The 26-year-old still is scuffling with a slash of .215/.266/.285 over 186 at-bats.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Royals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Royals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 35-14 SU in their last 49 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Royals are 13-31 SU in their last 44 games played in June

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in seven out of the Dodgers’ last nine home games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League Central and is 12-5 in their last 17 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Royals’ last 12 games played on a Sunday and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when playing on the road on a Sunday.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8