Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Royals vs. Dodgers series continues on Saturday night at 9:10 p.m. ET. With Seth Lugo set to oppose Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in today’s interleague contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Kansas City Royals (+176) at 978 Los Angeles Dodgers (-210); o/u 8

9:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Royals vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Favoring L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perez removed from Friday’s game

Salvador Perez was removed from Friday’s game against the Dodgers with right knee discomfort. Perez exited Friday’s contest in the eighth inning and told reporters afterwards that he felt a tweak in his right knee earlier in the game when he stood up quickly to catch a high fastball from Royals ace Cole Ragans. The 34-year-old ironman will presumably head for some additional testing and imaging to determine the severity of the issue if he’s not feeling better this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for the moment.

Freeman singles in go-ahead run

Freddie Freeman singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win over the Royals on Friday. With the score tied at 3-3, Freeman drove in a run with an RBI single to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead and ultimately the victory. The 34-year-old has now driven in 42 runs, and nine of those have come in the first half of June. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Freeman remains one of the best first baseman — and hitters regardless of position — in the sport.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 24-6 SU in their last 30 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 12 games played on a Saturday when on the road

Dodgers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against Kansas City

Royals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against LA Dodgers

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 9-3 in the Dodgers’ last 12 home games, is 5-2 in their last seven meetings with the Royals and is 5-1 in their last six interleague contests.

Royals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8