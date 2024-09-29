Royals vs. Braves MLB Prediction: Can Braves complete sweep?

The Kansas City Royals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 3:20 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win this game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Alec Marsh (KC) vs. Charlie Morton (ATL)

The Kansas City Royals are 85-76 straight up this year. Kansas City is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 87-74 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 88-71 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 74-85 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Kansas City Royals (+185) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-204); o/u 8.5

3:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Royals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez recorded the team’s only extra-base hit in their 2-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday night. In that game, the 34-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a double. Perez is hitting .271 with 27 homers, 104 RBIs, and an OPS of .786 across 652 plate appearances this season. Sal Perez is hitting .291 with an OPS of .838 in road games this season, making him worth a look in DFS on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson delivered 40% of his team’s hits in their 2-1 win over the Royals on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2023 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Across 672 plate appearances this season, Olson is batting .247 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, and an OPS of .794. Matt Olson is hitting .359 with an OPS of 1.288 over the past 15 days. That fact makes the 30-year-old left-handed hitter worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Royals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 37-38 straight up after a loss this season.

Kansas City is 22-23 straight up in interleague games this season.

Atlanta is an MLB-best 31-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

Atlanta is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games against Kansas City.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

At the end of the MLB regular season, it often comes down to which team is still playing for something. The Royals have already secured a wild card spot in the American League playoffs. They’re currently one game behind the Tigers for the second wild-card spot, but they’ll be in the postseason regardless of what happens on Sunday. Atlanta cannot say the same.

The Braves are one game up on the Mets and Diamondbacks for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Of the Mets, Braves, and Diamondbacks, 2 teams will make the playoffs and one team will be left out. The Braves and Mets will play a doubleheader on Monday that could decide which of those teams is going to be in the playoffs. It could decide the seeding, or may not even be played at all if those two games wouldn’t have any effect on the final standings. Perhaps most importantly, the Braves are scorching hot right now. Atlanta is currently riding a 5-game winning streak and they’ve won 7 of their last 8 contests. The Royals are already in the playoffs while the Braves are not. I’m taking the team that’s still playing for something. The Braves on the money line is the pick.

Royals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -204