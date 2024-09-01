Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Houston to face the Astros at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Alec Marsh (KC) vs. Ronel Blanco (HOU)

The Kansas City Royals are 75-62 straight up this year. Kansas City is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 75-62 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 74-62 straight up this year. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 70-66 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Kansas City Royals (+140) at 966 Houston Astros (-165); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Royals vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. drove in half of his team’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Astros on Saturday night. In that contest, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Witt is batting .341 with 29 homers, 96 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.004 across 604 plate appearances. Bobby Witt is hitting .353 with an OPS of 1.035 during day games this season. That fact makes him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz drove in multiple runs in his club’s 5-2 win over the Royals on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base. Across 514 plate appearances this season, Diaz is hitting .298 with 16 homers, 74 RBIs, and a .776 OPS. Yainer Diaz is batting .331 with an OPS of .866 at home this season, making him worthy of DFS consideration for Sunday’s game in Houston.

Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Kansas City is 18-25 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Houston is 35-24 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Houston is 42-31 straight up after a win this season.

Royals vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Houston is on a hot streak. The Astros have won 4 games in a row and have a straight-up record of 17-7 since August 6th. A few other numbers point toward Houston completing the 4-game sweep on Sunday afternoon. The Astros are 62-55 straight up when playing on no rest and 55-44 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, Houston is 67-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 53-44 straight up in non-division games this year. Houston starting pitcher Ronel Blanco has an ERA of 2.86 and an opponent’s batting average of .176 during day games this season. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Astros as money-line favorites at home on Sunday afternoon.

Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -165