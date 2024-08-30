Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Houston to face the Astros at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Astros betting prediction.

Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Seth Lugo (KC) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

The Kansas City Royals are 75-60 straight up this year. Kansas City is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 74-61 ATS this season.

The Houston Astros are 72-62 straight up this year. Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 69-65 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Astros Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Kansas City Royals (+135) at 968 Houston Astros (-161); o/u 7.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, August 30, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Royals vs. Astros Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia recorded half of his team’s hits in their 6-3 loss to the Astros on Thursday night. In that game, the right-handed hitter from Venezuela went 2 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. For the season, Garcia is hitting .243 with 7 homers, 53 RBIs, 33 stolen bases, and a .641 OPS across 550 plate appearances. Maikel Garcia is hitting .318 with an OPS of .833 over the past 7 days, making him worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros left fielder Mauricio Dubon didn’t start Thursday’s game, but he made a big impact in his club’s 6-3 win over the Royals. Entering the game for Jason Heyward as a pinch hitter, Dubon struck out in the 7th inning but laced a 2-run single to left in the 8th inning. He finished the game 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Across 353 plate appearances this year, Dubon is hitting .257 with 4 homers, 40 RBIs, and a .645 OPS. Mauricio Dubon is batting .375 with a .944 OPS against the Royals this season. That fact means the Astros outfielder could have some DFS value if he draws the start on Friday.

Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Houston.

Kansas City is 33-26 straight up after a loss this season.

Houston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

The under is 76-53-5 in Houston’s games this season.

Royals vs. Astros Betting Prediction

Kansas City has been great against Houston this season and dating back to last year. The Royals are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Astros, and Kansas City is 3-1 against Houston this year. A few other numbers point toward the Royals taking this game. Kansas City is 58-43 straight up in American League games and 34-32 as the road team this season. What’s more, the Royals are 60-52 straight up when playing on no rest and 66-56 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Royals starter Seth Lugo has already beaten the Astros once this year, and I like him to do it again on Friday. I’m taking Kansas City on the money line as road underdogs in this one.

Royals vs. Astros MLB Betting Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +135