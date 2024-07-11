Rockies vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Colorado Rockies remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s Game 4 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Rockies vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Austin Gomber (COL) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

The Colorado Rockies are 33-60 straight up this year. Colorado is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rockies are 45-48 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 44-49 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 51-42 ATS this season.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 Colorado Rockies (+165) at 952 Cincinnati Reds (-200); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN+

Rockies vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Rockies DFS Spin

Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-5 win over the Reds on Wednesday. In that contest, Hilliard hit ninth in the lineup and went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. The home runs were Hilliard’s first of the season and he’s batting .267 with an OPS of 1.020 in 18 plate appearances this year. Hilliard will have the platoon edge over Reds right-handed starter Hunter Greene on Thursday, making him an intriguing DFS option for that contest.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson had an excellent day at the dish in his club’s 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday. In that contest, Stephenson batted fifth in the lineup and went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Stephenson is batting .245 with 8 homers, 29 RBIs, and an OPS of .743 across 261 plate appearances this season. Over the past 7 days, Tyler Stephenson has an OPS of .850, making him worth a look in most DFS formats, provided he gets the starting nod behind the plate on Thursday.

Rockies vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Colorado is 11-21 straight up after a win this season.

Colorado is 23-43 straight up in non-division games this season.

Cincinnati is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Colorado.

Cincinnati is 7-6 straight up in their last 13 games overall.

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Colorado will be trotting out left-handed starter Austin Gomber for this contest. Current active Reds hitters are batting .340 with an OPS of .866 in 53 career at-bats against Gomber. The Rockies southpaw is also worse on the road than at Coors Field, his home park. Away from home, Austin Gomber has an ERA of 5.44 and an opponent batting average of .288. At home, Gomber is pitching to a 3.54 ERA and an opponent batting average of .245.

Making matters worse, Austin Gomber has struggled to retire right-handed batters this season. Righties are hitting .278 with an OPS of .768 against Austin Gomber in 2024. That means Reds righthanded hitters like Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, and switch hitters Elly De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario could be in line for big days at the plate. Cincinnati might have lost to Colorado on Wednesday, but I like them to bounce back on Thursday. I’m taking the Reds as money-line home favorites on Thursday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -200