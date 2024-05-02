Rockies vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Peter Lambert set to oppose Edward Cabrera in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in the Rockies vs. Marlins series finale at 12:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Colorado Rockies (+144) at 952 Miami Marlins (-172); o/u 8

12:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Rockies vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Leaning with Miami

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Marlins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McMahon doubles, draws a pair of walks in loss

Ryan McMahon doubled and drew a pair of walks on Wednesday night as the Rockies fell to the Marlins in Miami. McMahon worked a two-out walk off of Roddery Munoz in the opening inning and went to third on a single by Elias Diaz, but the Rockies couldn’t cash him in. He then smacked a one-out double in the sixth inning that pushed Brenton Doyle to third base and helped contribute to the Rockies’ lone run on the day. He’s off to a blistering start at the dish this season, slashing .324/.408/.505 with four homers and 18 RBI through his first 30 games.

Rivera collects two hits

Emmanuel Rivera went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored as the Marlins rolled past the Rockies on Wednesday night in Miami. Rivera singled off of Dakota Hudson with two outs in the second inning, but was left stranded at first. He was then hit by a pitch to start the fifth inning and scored the game’s first run on an RBI knock by Luis Arraez. The 27-year-old then singled in the sixth inning before drawing a walk and scoring on a two-run single by Dane Myers in the ninth. He’s now hitting .242/.324/.274 with zero homers, four RBI and a stolen base in 71 plate appearances to start the season.

Rockies vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Rockies are 6-21 SU in their last 27 games

Marlins are 8-27 SU in their last 35 games

Rockies are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Marlins are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games at home

Rockies vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has fallen under in seven out of Colorado’s last 10 games overall, is 5-2 in the Rockies’ last seven road games and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on the road versus Miami.

Rockies vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8