Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rockies vs. Giants Prediction: Will San Francisco sweep?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rockies vs. Giants

    The Rockies vs. Giants series draws to an end on Sunday when Austin Gomber opposes Jordan Hicks in the pitching matchup. Will the Giants complete their sweep today at 4:05 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Colorado Rockies (+154) at 908 San Francisco Giants (-184); o/u 7.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Rockies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Giants moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toglia slugs solo homer in loss

    Michael Toglia slugged a solo homer on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to power the Rockies past the Giants in the first game of their doubleheader. Toglia evened the score in the ballgame with a 367-foot solo shot off of Ryan Walker in the seventh inning. He struck out twice in the contest, finishing the night 1-for-4. On the season, the 25-year-old slugger is now hitting .212/.276/.502 with 17 homers and 38 RBI.

    Unheralded rookie Fitzgerald hits another home run

    Tyler Fitzgerald clobbered a solo home run to lead the Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Rockies in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Oracle Park. Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 without a round-tripper in the opening contest of Saturday’s doubleheader at Oracle Park, and was hitless through three at-bats during the nightcap affair before taking Rockies veteran reliever John Curtiss deep in the eighth inning for his eighth big fly in his last 10 games since July 9.

    The unheralded 26-year-old rookie has unexpectedly emerged as a legitimate contributor for fantasy managers over the last few weeks, batting .438 (14-for-32) with seven homers and 12 RBI in nine games since the All-Star break. This stratospheric level of over-the-fence pop isn’t sustainable for anyone long-term, but Fitzgerald has proven that he deserves an everyday opportunity with the Giants moving forward. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats until further notice, especially if he’s going to continue this surreal hot streak.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games against San Francisco

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Colorado’s last 12 games on the road

    Rockies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Francisco. The Giants 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 26-7 in their last 33 meetings with the Rockies and are 12-5 in their last 17 home contests. On the other side, the Rockies are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are a miserable 16-60 in their last 76 road matchups and are 42-101 in their last 143 games against a league opponent.

    Rockies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -184

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com