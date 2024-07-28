Rockies vs. Giants Prediction: Will San Francisco sweep?

The Rockies vs. Giants series draws to an end on Sunday when Austin Gomber opposes Jordan Hicks in the pitching matchup. Will the Giants complete their sweep today at 4:05 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Colorado Rockies (+154) at 908 San Francisco Giants (-184); o/u 7.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Rockies vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Giants moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toglia slugs solo homer in loss

Michael Toglia slugged a solo homer on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to power the Rockies past the Giants in the first game of their doubleheader. Toglia evened the score in the ballgame with a 367-foot solo shot off of Ryan Walker in the seventh inning. He struck out twice in the contest, finishing the night 1-for-4. On the season, the 25-year-old slugger is now hitting .212/.276/.502 with 17 homers and 38 RBI.

Unheralded rookie Fitzgerald hits another home run

Tyler Fitzgerald clobbered a solo home run to lead the Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Rockies in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Oracle Park. Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 without a round-tripper in the opening contest of Saturday’s doubleheader at Oracle Park, and was hitless through three at-bats during the nightcap affair before taking Rockies veteran reliever John Curtiss deep in the eighth inning for his eighth big fly in his last 10 games since July 9.

The unheralded 26-year-old rookie has unexpectedly emerged as a legitimate contributor for fantasy managers over the last few weeks, batting .438 (14-for-32) with seven homers and 12 RBI in nine games since the All-Star break. This stratospheric level of over-the-fence pop isn’t sustainable for anyone long-term, but Fitzgerald has proven that he deserves an everyday opportunity with the Giants moving forward. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats until further notice, especially if he’s going to continue this surreal hot streak.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games against San Francisco

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Colorado’s last 12 games on the road

Rockies vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 26-7 in their last 33 meetings with the Rockies and are 12-5 in their last 17 home contests. On the other side, the Rockies are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are a miserable 16-60 in their last 76 road matchups and are 42-101 in their last 143 games against a league opponent.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -184