Rockies vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Colorado Rockies remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 10:35 PM ET on Saturday night on ESPN+. It’s the second game of a double-header. Keep reading for our Rockies vs. Giants betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Gordon (COL) vs. Hayden Birdsong (SF)

The Colorado Rockies are 38-66 straight up this year. Colorado is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rockies are 52-52 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 50-55 straight up this year. San Francisco is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 49-56 ATS this season.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Colorado Rockies (+166) at 962 San Francisco Giants (-198); o/u 8

10:35 PM ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN+

Rockies vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Colorado Rockies DFS Spin

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle drove in half of his team’s runs in their 11-4 loss to the Giants on Friday night. In that contest, the 26-year-old from Warrenton, Virginia went 1 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Doyle is in the midst of a breakout campaign as he’s hitting .278 with 17 homers, 53 RBIs, and an OPS of .824 in 2024. The 6’4” right-handed hitter has been especially good this month. Doyle is batting .380 with 10 homers, 24 RBIs, and a 1.337 OPS across 71 July at-bats. He’s a good bet to stay hot so you can plug him into your DFS lineups this weekend.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald had a career day at the dish in his club’s 11-4 win over the Rockies on Friday night. In that contest, the Springfield, Illinois native hit second in the order and went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Fitzgerald has been great in limited action this season as he’s hitting .330 with 8 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.060 across 110 plate appearances. The rookie right-handed hitter is batting .341 at home this season, making him worth a look for Saturday’s game in most DFS formats.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Colorado is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against San Francisco.

Colorado is 14-37 straight up as the road team this season.

San Francisco is 29-22 straight up as the home team this season.

San Francisco is 21-14 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Prediction

The Rockies have been the worst team in the National League all season. Colorado is tied for the worst record in the NL with the Marlins as both teams are 38-66 straight up in 2024. The Rockies have the worst run differential in the senior circuit at -164 this year. Some other numbers back up the case for Colorado’s ineptitude this year. The Rockies are 14-37 straight up as a road underdog and 34-54 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, Colorado is 12-19 straight up in division games and 23-47 straight up in National League games this season. San Francisco isn’t a great team by any means, but I like their chances of defeating the worst team in the NL at home on Saturday night. I’m taking the Giants on the money line in this one.

Rockies vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -198