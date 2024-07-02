Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Graham Ashcraft (CIN) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Cincinnati Reds are 39-45 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 46-38 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 54-32 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-38 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Cincinnati Reds (+164) at 928 New York Yankees (-198); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Reds vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds second baseman Jonathan India recorded half of his team’s hits in Cincinnati’s 2-0 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. In that contest, the 6-foot right-handed hitter batted leadoff and went 1 for 4 with a double. India is having a nice year, as he’s batting .278 with 5 homers, 34 RBIs, and a .791 OPS in 2024. He’s been on a tear the past 15 days, as he’s slashing .431/.500/.725 with 12 doubles, a homer, 6 RBIs, and 2 steals over that stretch. India’s hot bat might be worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu had a nice day at the dish in his club’s 8-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. In that game, LeMahieu hit 8th in the lineup and went 2 for 5 with a single, a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. LeMahieu has only played in 26 games this season and he’s hitting .188 with an OPS of .497 on the campaign. But he is hitting in a great lineup and has picked it up a bit over the past week (.200 batting average, .604 OPS in the last 7 days). If he draws another start on Tuesday, he might be an interesting cheaper option in most DFS formats.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 19-22 straight up as the road team this season.

Cincinnati is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

New York is 24-14 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is an MLB-best 34-19 straight up after a win this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have the third-best record in the American League. Several numbers illustrate how great they’ve been all season. New York is 44-26 straight up as a favorite, and 5-3 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Additionally, the Yankees are 49-31 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-10 straight up in interleague games this season. The American League East is one of the toughest divisions in the big leagues this year, and New York has relished the opportunity to play teams outside of that division. The Yankees are an MLB-best 42-18 straight up (.700 winning percentage) against non-division foes this year. I like New York to win this game outright in the series opener on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -198